Crafted from sustainable fibers, this softly ribbed button-up is styled in cropped fit with curly lettuce-trimmed edges. 17" length (size Medium) Front button closure Spread collar Short sleeves 45% Tencel(R) lyocell, 45% organic cotton, 10% spandex Tencel lyocell is a sustainably produced fiber made with closed-loop processing Machine wash, tumble dry Made in the USA of imported fabric Women's Clothing This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable