Brasil 2020 Stadium Home Men's Soccer Jersey

YOUR TEAM. YOUR COLORS. Rep your team in the Brasil Stadium Home Jersey. Highly breathable fabric helps keep sweat off your skin, so you stay cool and comfortable on the field or in the stands. This product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester. Benefits Nike Breathe fabric helps you stay cool. Nike Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. Replica design is modeled after what the pros wear on the pitch. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CD0689; Color: Midwest Gold/Lucky Green; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult