Our newest and most deluxe wash bag design. Handmade using a very functional design - perfect for keeping your toiletries in at home or on holidays. There is a water-proof inner-lining to the 2 zip up sections, an elasticated netted section and a transparent popper section. It simply unfolds and hangs by the brass hook and quickly folds back up and closed with 2 magnetic snaps. There is also a leather handle on the top to carry it whilst it's folded up. It arrives in a Vida Vida dust bag. With every sale we guarantee the provision of a school bag to a Cambodian child in need, through the awesome charity - United World Schools. We include details of how you've helped - a great addition if it's a gift. Simply wipe clean with a damp cloth. Black Brass Hanging Leather Wash Bag VIDA VIDA