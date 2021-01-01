Beautiful cow leather embossed with a leopard print pattern. Our iconic Mini Victoria natural leather saddle bag. Meticulously hand cut from full grain, vegetable tanned European cow hide leather, accented with leopard print leather front flap & brass chain and hardware. This bag exudes the N'Damus London's elegant aesthetic. Perfect for carrying small essential everyday & evening essentials in style. Leopard print leather top flap with unique contrasting dark tan leather strap closure with gold eyelet, solid brass buckle with brass sam brown closure, long adjustable strap, x 1 internal open pocket, x 1 open pocket to the back of our iconic N'Damus London logo embossed to the front top flap strap & back of each bag. Designed & handmade in London, England. 100% cow hide leather. Brown Brass Mini Victoria Leopard Print Full Grain Tan Leather Crossbody Saddle Bag With Gold Chain N'Damus London