Bravery Badges - 48/COUNT

The Bravery Badges kit has got your back. And your elbow. And your knees. This pack includes 48 standard-sized flex fabric bandages in two fun patterns. Good vibes equal good times. These bandages keep you protected and prepared for anything that comes your way. The bandage seals on all four sides to keep out germs and dirt. Our bandages are pre-sorted, and each tin is labeled on the side, so you can find what you need, when you need it. Repurpose, reuse and recycle these stackable tins - the possibilities are endless. When you\'re ready for anything, everything is possible.