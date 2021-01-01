ROCOCO SAND Braw Mini Dress in White. - size M (also in L, S, XS) ROCOCO SAND Braw Mini Dress in White. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Self: 98% viscose 2% metallized fiberLining: 100% Viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Halterneck criss-cross tie closure. Smocked elastic waistband with cut-out. Lightweight flowy fabric with metallic threading. ROCS-WD136. RS-BRAW-1581. Best described in three words: sophisticated, luxurious and glamorous, Rococo Sand focuses on creating a style of women who cant get enough of the finer things. With an array of embroidered peasant tops, boldly printed maxi dresses, and tropical-inspired tanks, each Rococo Sand piece looks like a Grecian Island vacationers dream.