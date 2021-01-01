ROCOCO SAND Braw Strappy Maxi Dress in White. - size M (also in L, S, XS) ROCOCO SAND Braw Strappy Maxi Dress in White. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Self: 98% viscose 2% metalized fiberLining: 100% viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Sheer lace panel with ruffle detail throughoutLightweight georgette fabric. ROCS-WD127. RS-BRAW-1215. Best described in three words: sophisticated, luxurious and glamorous, Rococo Sand focuses on creating a style of women who cant get enough of the finer things. With an array of embroidered peasant tops, boldly printed maxi dresses, and tropical-inspired tanks, each Rococo Sand piece looks like a Grecian Island vacationers dream.