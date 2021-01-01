Brazil Country Pride Home Love South America Brazilian Tank Top

This prideful design is perfect for any citizen, resident, or immigrant from Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Manaus, Salvador, Brasilia, Fortaleza, or any city in the nation of Brazil in the South American continent. If you are of Brazilian lineage, ancestry, ethnicity, or have family from Brazil in Latin America, this is for you! Great souvenir to honor your home country, Portuguese language, cuisine, religion, cultural heritage, diversity, and ethnic culture! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem