Elaluz Brazilian Goddess Eyeshadow Palette in Beauty: NA. Elaluz Brazilian Goddess Eyeshadow Palette is a collection of 8 stunning shades that gives you endless eye looks. Each shade complements every skin tone, with silky texture, richly pigmented color, serious staying power, and optimal blendability, making it Camila Coelho's go-to everyday palette.. Shades Included: Genuine (matte beige), Exotic (honey shimmer brown), Strong (mocha matte brown), Passionate (gold shimmer), Fierce (espresso matte brown), Powerful (sienna matte), Confident (copper metallic shimmer), Playful (peach matte). Recyclable packaging made with FSC-certified paper, vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, PEGs, TEA, DEA, GMOs, Gluten, and Artificial Fragrances. 8 x 1.3 g. Apply light shades to highlight and accentuate features. Apply medium shades to contour and transition color for a blended finish. Apply deeper shades to define and line. ELUZ-WU6. E1EYEPAL01A1. Founded by global entrepreneur Camila Coelho, Elaluz is a mindfully luxurious brand designed to help everyone find their light and shine it out to the world. Inclusivity, sustainability and transparency lie at the heart of this coveted collection. Formulated with high-performance, clean Brazilian superfood ingredients, these timeless must-haves deliver maximum impact with minimal effort. Elaluz makes conscious choices about how they source materials and their international, female-led design team creates chic, coveted, one-of-a-kind pieces. They opt for recyclable, reusable materials and FSC-certified boxes where they can. Formulated without any of the 1600 known impurities banned by the EU, Elaluz products are free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, cruelty free, gluten free, vegan and Leaping Bunny Certified.