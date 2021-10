A t-shirt with a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu design. It's perfect for all BJJ and Grappling fans. You can use it for NoGi, Gi and Grappling training. A Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Shirt All BJJ, MMA, combat sports and martial arts artists can use the T-shirt. Men, women and children will love it. It is a good gift for the whole family, as daughter and son. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem