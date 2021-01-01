Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Gorilla and Fighter Tote Bag

A Brazilian Jiu Jitsu design with a gorilla. It is the perfect BJJ and Grappling clothing. You can combine it with your gi, for nogi, paired with shorts or compression shirt. This jiu jitsu apparel is a unique gift for mom, dad, kids or training partner. Men, Women and kids will love this Jiu Jitsu gift. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.