"The GiGi Brazilian Waxing Kit is complete with everything you need to perform a Brazilian bikini wax. The kit features the Brazilian Body Hard Wax which is a strip-free formula that removes coarse hair from the most sensitive and delicate areas, making it ideal for the bikini area as well as the face. The kit also includes pre and post treatments for a more comfortable waxing experience and applicators in multiple sizes to wax small and large areas of the face and body. Kit Includes: Professional Wax Warmer, Brazilian Body Hard Wax 14 oz, Pre Epilation Oil 2 oz, Post Wax Cooling Gel 2 oz, 10 Petite Applicators, 10 Small Accu Edge Applicators, 10 Large Accu Edge Applicators and 1 Warmer Collar"