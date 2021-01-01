Breaking News 18 Years Old Eighteenth Birthday Eighteen Year Premium T-Shirt

Breaking News I've Lived On Earth For 18 Years! Funny birthday gift for an eighteen year old, birthday boy, birthday girl celebrating their eighteenth birthday! Congrats on eighteen years of life! Great for a birthday party, birthday dinner, bday lunch. Perfect birthday gift for an 18 year old for a bday party, birthday surprise, surprise party, birthday themed, themed party who loves current news, trending pop culture, watching the news, funny memes, humor, humorous sayings, funny jokes, popular culture. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.