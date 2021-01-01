Breaking News I Graduated 4th Grade Funny Graduation Meme T-Shirt

Breaking news - I graduated 4th grade! Coming soon - 5th grade! Perfect for the end of school year. Excellent for a graduation party, for a graduation ceremony, for 4th grade graduates, or any 4th grader student's last day of school. Excellent for any boy or girl graduating 4th grade this year! Features a funny saying, graduation cap graphic illustration and fun meme. Makes a great last day of school and graduation gift or keepsake. Get yours today and make some memories! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem