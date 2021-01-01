DERMALOGICA Breakout Clearing Booster, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A fast-acting booster that helps kill acne-causing bacteria for rapid skin clearing.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and OilySkincare Concerns: Pores, Blemishes, and OilinessFormulation: LiquidHighlighted Ingredients:- Salicylic Acid: Clears pores, dead skin cells, and trapped oils to stop existing and prevents future breakouts.- Phytoplankton Extract: Helps moisturize the skin.- Orange Peel Extract: Helps revive, energize, and refresh skin.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: Dermalogica's Breakout Clearing Booster uses patented TT technology, hyaluronic acid, and lactic acid to clear breakouts fast without over-drying. This formula is great to use alone as a spot treatment or layered underneath a moisturizer as an all-over treatment.Suggested Usage:-Apply directly to blemish, breakout area, or apply a thin layer all over the face under moisturizer for breakout prevention.-Use morning and night as needed.Ingredients:-Salicylic Acid: Clears pores, dead skin cells, and trapped oils to stop existing and prevents future breakouts.-Phytoplankton Extract: Helps moisturize the skin.-Orange Peel Extract: Helps revive, energize, and refresh skin.Water, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Isopropyl Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid, Cetearyl Glucoside, Polysorbate 20, Chlorella Vulgaris Extract, Thymol, Terpineol, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Chondrus Crispus Extract, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Dimethicone, Lecithin, Pullulan, Sclerotium Gum, Xanthan Gum, Propanediol, Gluconolactone, Silica, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol.