Breast Cancer Awareness Month I Wear Red Pink October Tote Bag

Say I won breast cancer and support a cancer fighter or cancer survivor with this breast cancer awareness gift for women, men or kids. This breast cancer symbol clothing is for doctors, nurses, moms, dads or husbands for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Be a cancer warrior and get a we wear pink breast cancer ribbon and support a pink October breast cancer awareness month. For those with breast cancer or any cancer. Fight breast cancer, get a mammogram and remember, faith hope love breast cancer cure. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.