Breast Cancer In October We Wear Pink Rainbow Ribbon Support Tote Bag

Click Our Brand Name For More Design. Wear this Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer in support of your beloved mom, wife, aunt, sister or daughter who is fighting or survived breast cancer! Show all your love and spread awareness wearing this pink ribbon! Grab this inspirational Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer as a gift in the fight against breast cancer! Perfect emotional pink ribbon present for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October 2021, Christmas or Birthday! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.