Breast Cancer Warrior Being Strong Is The Only Choice Tote Bag

Breast cancer design with the image of a pink sunflower and quote "We don't know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice we have". Make a great idea to raise Breast Cancer Awareness and show support to any Breast Cancer Warrior, Breast Cancer Fighter, or Breast Cancer Survivor. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.