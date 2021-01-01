MANGO MAN - Breathable color block shirt dark navy - L - Men

Regular fit, Technical fabric, Bi-stretch fabric: its flexibility in all directions provides adaptability and comfort, Solotex sustainable fabric made with 37% biomass providing and ultra-soft touch with a high shape recovery, Water-repellent, Color block design, Patch pocket on the chest, Bowling collar, Short sleeve, Concealed button fastening, The model is 187 cm tall and is wearing a size M, Performance is a selection of garments made of technical fibers that will keep you intact, and most of all, comfy all day long, whatever you do, wherever you go. Our performance selection includes a wide range of advanced features as bi-stretch, quick-dry, easy-iron, thermoregulator, breathable or water-repellent fabrics arranged in four general categories: Thermoregulator, Functional, Easy-care and Comfort.