Grab this inspirational breathe design for your girlfriend, wife, mom, sister, aunt or bestie ! It's the perfect gift idea & present for birthday, christmas or mother's day 2020 This meditation workout design is a perfect gift for yoga lover, yoga teacher or instructor, yogi, who will proudly wear this namaste fitness yin yang om yoga quote symbol chakra acro zen yoga themed mindfulness buddha exercise fitness yoga lover design Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem