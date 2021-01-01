Silver-tone alloy case with a black genuine leather strap. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 34 mm, case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Item Variations: SAFSF4704. Sophie And Freda Breckenridge Quartz Black Dial Ladies Watch SF4704.