An all-new (expertly flattering!) cardigan crafted with a fabric you know and love. The Breezy Cardigan is made with the same yarn you loved in our 4-way cardigan- its a lightweight, versatile, easy yarn that transcends season. We made the Breezy Cardigan with knit gathers in the back and knit nylon in the cuffs for long-lasting recovery. This style features a shawl collar, a 3/4 sleeve, and an easy open-front for maximum versatility. Mindfully Made: Fully fashioned knitwear (or "no waste knitwear") is knit to shape, then each panel is linked together; meaning less textile waste. Cardigan sweaterLightweightShawl collar3/4 sleeveOpen frontSits at hip28" front, 25 1/2" backHand wash cold separately. Do not bleach. Do not twist or wring. Reshape and lay flat to dry. Cool iron if necessary.60% Linen/40% Viscose