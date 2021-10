LoveShackFancy Brently Slim Pant in Pink. - size M (also in S, XS) LoveShackFancy Brently Slim Pant in Pink. - size M (also in S, XS) 100% cotton. Made in Portugal. Elastic waistband. Pointelle knit. 12.5 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. LESH-WP30. LK509-820. LoveShackFancy is a collection of hand-dyed and printed silk dresses and separates. It embodies a lux bohemian lifestyle with whimsical pieces that can take you from the beaches of Tulum to an elegant dinner party in NYC.