Solgar Brewer's Yeast Powder, 14 oz - Rich Source of Amino Acids, B-Complex Vitamins, Minerals, & Protein - Natural, Unflavored, and Unsweetened - Dairy Free, Vegetarian - 13 Servings

Premium Brewer’s Yeast; A natural primary Brewer’s Yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae); Solgar’s Brewer’s Yeast Powder is natural, unflavored, unsweetened, and unfortified Nothing Added, Naturally Delicious; Solgar’s Brewer’s Yeast Powder can be sprinkled on cereals, salads or incorporated into stews, soups, sauces, gravies, juices, or baked goods Natural Source; Most Brewer’s Yeasts are derived from the fermentation of beer; Such fermentation involves grains (like rice or wheat), malt, and hops; The yeast is then collected and dried using special techniques to preserve nutrient content Nutrient Rich; Brewer’s Yeast provides a source of amino acids, B-complex vitamins, minerals, and protein; Solgar Brewer Yeast is suitable for vegetarians; Free of: dairy, soy, artificial flavor, sweetener, preservatives and color The Gold Standard: For over 70 years, Solgar has been committed to quality, health, and well-being. Our mission is to create the finest nutritional supplements in small batches, through tireless research, using only the finest raw materials