Be nice to yourself and relax in comfort in the good hYOUman Brice Be Nice T-Shirt. This hand-dyed tonal tie-dye is subtle yet unique, no two pieces are exactly the same! Relaxed, loose fit gently drapes off the body for ultimate comfort. Crew neck. Signature Be Nice graphic in white on the left chest. Short sleeves. Straight hemline. 50% cotton, 50% modal. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Made in USA. Measurements: Length: 27 in Chest Measurement: 38 in Sleeve Length: 5 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.