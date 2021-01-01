Rock a chic and mod look with the engineered knit Dr. Scholl's Brickell Eco open-toe sandal. Adjustable buckle closure at quarter strap. Man-made linings with a cushioned and contoured comfort footbed. Woodgrain platform and block heel on a durable man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 9 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 6, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.