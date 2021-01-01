Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel with an inlaid 18kt rose gold ring bezel. Black dial with rose gold-tone hands and diamond-tipped index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. VALJOUX A05.H21 automatic movement, based upon ETA 7750, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 60 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 37.7 mm. Case thickness: 12.62 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Butterfly clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Bridgeport Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tissot Bridgeport Chronograph Automatic Diamond Black Dial Mens Watch T921.427.46.066.00.