DL1961 Premium Denim "Bridget" jeans in a dark indigo wash with minimal fading and tonal stitching Approx. measurements: 10" rise; 33" inseam Uses Instasculpt technology to smooth, sculpt, and conform to your body for the perfect fit High rise Five-pocket style Slim fit through boot-cut legs Full length Button/zip fly; belt loops Cotton/polyester/Lycra® spandex Machine wash cold Imported