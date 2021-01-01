Feel protected and steady on your foot all workday long with the Shoes For Crews Bridgetown lace-up shoe. Style number: 28740 (Black). Lightweight sneaker-inspired work shoe. Water-resistant canvas upper. Padded tongue and collar for added comfort. Gusseted tongue to keep out dirt and debris. Pull loops on heel. Traditional lace-up style with sturdy laces for a secure fit. Strategically placed ventilated openings help keep feet cool. Protective Spillguard membrane lining helps ward off hot liquids. Soft toe with removable textile insole provides underfoot support and comfort. EVA INFUSED midsole for added comfort and shock absorption. Tripguard technology in the outsole features a decreased trip hazard zone that allows fluid movement between slippery environments. Flex Tread rubber outsole with groove pattern that provides comfort by mimicking the foot's natural movement. Wider-spaced traction lugs prevent dirt and debris from getting stuck in the outsole. Oil and slip-resistant, non-marking rubber outsole meets ASTM F2913-2019 and SATRA Non-Slip Testing. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 11 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.