The durably crafted Carhartt Bridle Leather Roller Buckle Belt is a stylish accessory the will keep up with the tough days ahead. Full-grain bridle leather belt, tapered at the end. Aluminum buckle with brushed nickel finish. Spot clean. Imported. Measurements: Width: 1 1 2 in First Hole Length: 43 in Last Hole Length: 47 in Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 46. Please note that measurements may vary by size.