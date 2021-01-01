From novarena

Briefcase for Women156 Inch Work Tote Bag Trendy Computer Bag Business College Satchel Purse with Professional Protection Padded Compartment for.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 15.6 INCH BAG FOR WOMEN: A fresh take on a modern classic style, the briefcase is crafted in Vintage Purple Saffiano Eco-leather and finished with a embossed logo. Perfectly poised and ready for the day, the bag takes you anywhere you go in beautiful style LAPPTOP TOTE BAG WITH MULTI-COMPARTMENT: Open Turn-lock flap closure and pull smooth metal zipper to reveal a roomy structured interior features 4 large compartments, 2 slip pockets and 1 zip-fastening pocket safely stow all the essentials CLASSY & PROFESSIONAL BRIEFCASE: The ultimate in easy, understated chic. Exquisite polished gold hardware and Coffee nylon-lined interior continue the sophisticated charm. Carry the ladylike briefcase by the top handle or on the shoulder with the comfortable fully detachable wide cross-body strap which remains chic through all seasons WORK BAG WITH REINFORCED PADDED SOFT FOAM: The bag provides a thi

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com