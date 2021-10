Bask in the sunshine and the sure-to-be-coming compliments in NYDJ's Briella 11" Denim Shorts With Double-Button Waistband and Roll Cuffs. A longer inseam gives you just the right amount of comfort and coverage for active days, while the rolled cuff offers a touch of polish. This slimming short features our signature Lift Tuck® Technology to slim from within and help you look a size smaller. Features classic five-pocket styling, zip fly and two-button waistband.