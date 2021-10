Neutrogena's best brightening face serum, formulated with turmeric extract and Neoglucosamine® to visibly improve skin tone, texture & clarity. Exfoliates & reduces appearance of dark spots & hyperpigmentation. . Made with Neoglucosamine® & Turmeric Extract. Face serum visibly evens tone & texture. Helps reduce dark spots & hyperpigmentation. Size: 1.0 fl oz. For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Made in USA