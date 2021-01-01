Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask (5 pair)

Give your eye zone a dose of extra moisture with Bright Eye Firming Mask from Joanna Vargas. Infused with a potent peptide ingredient, this brightening eye mask prevents the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles, while reducing the appearance of puffy, sagging skin.Key Ingredients:Hydrolyzed Silk Protein: holds 10,000 times its weight in water, bringing hydration to the skinHyaluronic Acid: holds 1,000 times its weight in waterAllantoin: highly regarded for its skin-soothing, healing properties