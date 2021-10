You'll sparkle and shine with every step you take in the glam sequined Brighten dress. 35" length (size 4) Surplice V-neck Long sleeves Lined Shell is 92% polyester, 8% spandex; lining is 95% polyester, 5% spandex Hand wash, dry flat Imported Model Stats: 5'10" height; 34" bust; 27" waist; 35" hips. Model is wearing size 4.