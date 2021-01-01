Ursa Major Brighten Up Vitamin C Serum (1 fl. oz.)

Recharge your skin's natural glow with Brighten Up Vitamin C Serum from Ursa Major. Enriched with aloe vera and rose hip, this concentrated face serum works deep to alleviate fine lines, uneven pigmentation and dryness.Key Ingredients:Ascorbic Acid Polypeptide: a stable form of vitamin C that helps brighten and improve the skin’s appearance, tone and firmness.Rose Hip: high in vitamin C; hydrates skin and minimizes the appearance of dark spots, scars and fine lines.Aloe: soothes and hydrates skin.Edelweiss: a stem cell complex with robust antioxidant properties to help combat the signs of aging.Aspen Bark: a natural source of salicylic acid; gently exfoliates and soothes skin.Key Benefits:Brightens and evens skin’s appearance and tone.Provides instant, featherweight hydration.Rich in antioxidants to help combat damage from free radicals.Improves the appearance of skin's firmness and elasticity.Works great for all skin types, including sensitive skin.