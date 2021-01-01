Summer is here, and that means spending all your free time at the beach, so make sure you are covered wearing The Tory Burch Swimwear Brigitte Printed Beach Tunic Cover-Up with its button down front placket compliment with a fold down collar, its cute at the waist drawstring for both style and utlity, and finally its cute above the knee hemline All-over starburst pattern 100% Cotton. Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Chest Measurement: 40 in Sleeve Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (Women's 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.