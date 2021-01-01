HEMANT AND NANDITA Brio Maxi Dress in White. - size M (also in S) HEMANT AND NANDITA Brio Maxi Dress in White. - size M (also in S) 100% cotton. Dry clean only. Unlined. Split neckline with tassel tie closure. Smocked waistband and button cuffs. Lightweight fabric with laddered trim. Imported. BENE-WD109. HN-BRIO-5058. Hemant & Nandita blends pop details with casual sophistication, depicting an extreme attention to detail. The designs are an exciting amalgam of prints and embroideries with balanced placements. Development of fresh and new prints with pops of color in the detail and exploring different surface techniques provides the right amount of experimentation and sophisticated elegance to the brand aesthetic.