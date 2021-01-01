Etro Bristol Metallic Brocade Pants

Impeccably tailored cigarette trouser crafted with opulent metallic brocade. A glamorous metallic finish creates a high impact look. Button waist closure Zip fly Polyester/viscose/silk Dry clean only Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10" Inseam, about 28" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND The Italian fashion house renowned for its eclectic prints and signature paisley motif has been a family-run business since its inception in 1968. Designer Veronica Etro, the daughter of founder Gerolamo Etro, continues the brand's legacy with the rich textiles and patterns still used in its clothing, accessories and home d cor. Designer Lifestyle - Etro > Etro > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Etro. Color: Yellow. Size: 6.