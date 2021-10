Burberry Brit by Burberry is a feminine scent that is also floral. This addictive fragrance is ideal for everyday wear. Top Notes: green almond, icy pear, lemon grass and Italian lime. Design house: Burberry. Scent name: Burberry Brit. Gender: Ladies. Category: Perfume. Type: Fragrance. SubType: EDT Spray. Size: 1.7 OZ. Style: BBRTS17B. Barcode: 5045252667941. Burberry Brit by Burberry EDT Spray 1.7 oz. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.