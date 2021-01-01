Alice + Olivia Britney Patch Pocket Shorts in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Alice + Olivia Britney Patch Pocket Shorts in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Self: 65% lyocell 21% linen 14% cottonLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean only. Smocked elastic waistband. 6-pocket design with zipper and snap button tab details. Lightly faded fabric. Shorts measure approx 11.5 in length. ALI-WF139. CC105A20603. Launched in 2002, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is a sophisticated brand with a playful sensibility, which epitomizes the personality and style of its founder, Stacey Bendet. The brand was born from Stacey's personal quest to create a flattering pair of pants, and has since grown into a full womens ready to wear collection, including outerwear, dresses, and the perfect pants that started it all. Now a full lifestyle collection, the brand has become a Hollywood favorite with fans including Gwyneth Paltrow, Fergie, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift.