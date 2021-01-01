L*SPACE Brittany Bikini Top in Blush. - size XS (also in L, M, S) L*SPACE Brittany Bikini Top in Blush. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 83% micro nylon 17% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unpadded. Back tie closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Item not sold as a set. LSPA-WX1470. LSBTT21P. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.