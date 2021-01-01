L*SPACE Brittany Bikini Top in Pink. - size M (also in XS) L*SPACE Brittany Bikini Top in Pink. - size M (also in XS) 67% nylon 18% metallic 15% lycra. Hand wash. Back tie closure. Unpadded. Adjustable shoulder straps. Lurex fabric. Item not sold as a set. Imported. LSPA-WX1335. SHBTT21. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.