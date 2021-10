Made of breezy, breathable cotton, this cardigan sweater is perfectly boxy and just-a-touch cropped. Pop it on when the AC is blasting or try it as a top (it's soft against the skin). 19 1/2" length (size Medium) Front button closure Crewneck 100% BCI cotton Machine wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing This product meets Nordstrom Sustainably Sourced Materials criteria