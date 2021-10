Closeout . A little country, a little rock-n-roll, these Sofft Brocke Chelsea booties are sure to be your new weekend favorites. Theyand#39;re crafted in waterproof leather with an edgy buckle strap detail, a sleek pointed toe and a cushy, supportive footbed to keep you comfortable all day long. Available Colors: TAUPE SUEDE. Sizes: 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8, 8.5, 9, 9.5, 10, 11.