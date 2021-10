Enjoy a custom blended glow with this powder Bronzer Palette. Easily create a sun kissed or sculpted look with every use. e.l.f. Cosmetics Bronzer Palette In Deep Bronzer (Previously Deep/Dark). e.l.f. Cosmetics Bronzer Palette In Deep Bronzer (Previously Deep/Dark). All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free