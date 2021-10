The soft velvet of these cuffs contrasts with the decadent gold chain that forms the other half of this sophisticated accessory, offering a variety of textures and sensations. The chains of the cuffs can be safely and easily tightened or loosened to preference using the simple clasps, whilst a length of silky, twisted rope secures the cuffs to one another. The rope can also be removed for a variety of styling possibilities. A versatile and adventurous accessory.