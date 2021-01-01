Brooks Ghost 13 - Mens Black/Black Size 10.5

Step into a smoother run with the Brooks Ghost 13. This road-running shoe offers you super smooth transitions plus soft cushioning so your run is the only thing on your mind. The Ghost 13's soft, smooth ride features more DNA LOFT for even smoother transitions. Award-winning runner is a favorite, loved for its soft, smooth ride. DNA LOFT extends from heel to forefoot for easy transition from landing to toe-off. Super soft DNA LOFT offers plenty of cushioning underfoot, no matter how your foot lands. New engineered Air Mesh upper hugs your foot for a secure but breathable fit. 3D Fit Print applies strategic stretch and structure to the upper. Wt.: 10.1 oz. (men's size 9).