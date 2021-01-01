Brooks Women's Ghost 12

Runners everywhere can't get enough of the Ghost. The latest version strikes a just-right balance of DNA LOFT softness and BioMoGo DNA responsiveness. BioMoGo DNA and DNA LOFT cushioning work together to provide a just-right softness underfoot without losing responsiveness and durability - yet it feels lighter than ever. No matter how your foot lands, our Segmented Crash Pad - an integrated system of shock absorbers - will cushion every step and stride for smooth heel-to-toe transitions. By placing stretch and structure where you need it most, the newly engineered mesh and 3D Fit Print upper practically disappears on your foot.