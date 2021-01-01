Massage your tired, overworked hands with the Shiatsu Plus Air Hand Massager with Soothing Heat. Compact and portable, it’s a great option for your home or office. With the Dynamic Squeeze™ air pressure feature, you can gently adjust your massage intensity while squeezing away tension to help you further relax. The gel shiatsu massage provides a smoother, more natural touch to your massage experience. Plus, convenient touch controls make it easy to use. Features: • One-touch operation • Deep-kneading shiatsu massage • Dynamic Squeeze air pressure feature • Natural-touch gel massage • Portable and convenient • Adjustable intensity Product Dimensions: 8.98” x 7.4” x 6.3” Product Weight (lbs): 3.65 Weight Capacity: N/A Material: Plastic Power Source: Corded power supply Battery life: N/A Installation: No installation required Included: Hand Massager, adapter, and instruction booklet with warranty information Warranty: 2 years | FKA Distributing Brookstone Air and Shiatsu Hand Massager w/ Heat in Black